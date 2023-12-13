North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Jones County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jones County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Duplin High School at Jones Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Trenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
