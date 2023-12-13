The Miami Heat (13-10) are home in Southeast Division play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the third contest between these squads this season.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Hornets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-8.5) 224.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-8) 225 -350 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat score 112.6 points per game (21st in the NBA) and give up 111.7 (ninth in the league) for a +21 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets put up 113.4 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 121.0 per contest (26th in NBA). They have a -160 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 226 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 232.7 points per game combined, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Charlotte has compiled a 9-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hornets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Heat +3500 +1600 -

