North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In Carteret County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Carteret High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Washington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pamlico County High School at West Carteret High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Morehead City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
