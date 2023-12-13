The Queens Royals (6-5) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

Appalachian State vs. Queens Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Curry Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -6.5 149.5

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State's games have gone over 149.5 points twice this season (over seven outings).

The average total in Appalachian State's matchups this year is 141.2, 8.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Mountaineers have a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Appalachian State has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Mountaineers have played as a favorite of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Appalachian State has a 73.3% chance to win.

Appalachian State vs. Queens Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 2 28.6% 79.9 162.2 61.3 138.8 139.4 Queens 4 57.1% 82.3 162.2 77.5 138.8 152.2

Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends

The 79.9 points per game the Mountaineers average are just 2.4 more points than the Royals allow (77.5).

Appalachian State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 77.5 points.

Appalachian State vs. Queens Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 5-2-0 2-0 4-3-0 Queens 3-4-0 1-2 4-3-0

Appalachian State vs. Queens Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State Queens 10-7 Home Record 8-5 6-7 Away Record 7-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

