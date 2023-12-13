Appalachian State vs. Queens December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Queens Royals (4-4) will play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Appalachian State vs. Queens Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Deyton Albury: 15.3 PTS, 6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ McKee: 17.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 11.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryce Cash: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Ashby: 9.5 PTS, 1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Queens Players to Watch
Appalachian State vs. Queens Stat Comparison
|Queens Rank
|Queens AVG
|Appalachian State AVG
|Appalachian State Rank
|232nd
|72.1
|Points Scored
|77
|141st
|325th
|78.9
|Points Allowed
|64.7
|66th
|178th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|38.6
|30th
|132nd
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|98th
|102nd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|167th
|193rd
|13.1
|Assists
|14.7
|98th
|183rd
|11.9
|Turnovers
|10.3
|74th
