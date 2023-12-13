How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Queens Royals (6-5) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Appalachian State vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- This season, the Mountaineers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Royals' opponents have hit.
- In games Appalachian State shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Royals are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mountaineers sit at fifth.
- The 79.9 points per game the Mountaineers score are only 2.4 more points than the Royals allow (77.5).
- When Appalachian State puts up more than 77.5 points, it is 4-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Appalachian State averaged 74.9 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.
- The Mountaineers allowed 62.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.7 in road games.
- Appalachian State sunk 7.8 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% in home games and 35.1% when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 72-61
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Auburn
|W 69-64
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|Central Penn
|W 111-35
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/16/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Tarlton Complex
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.