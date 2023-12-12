North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Warren County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Warren County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren County High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
