North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stokes County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Stokes County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need below.
Stokes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southview Christian School at Calvary Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: King, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stokes High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dobson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
