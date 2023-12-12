Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Jarvis' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 19:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Jarvis has a goal in six games this season out of 27 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Jarvis has a point in 11 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points six times.

In eight of 27 games this season, Jarvis has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Jarvis having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 70 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 4 19 Points 4 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 3

