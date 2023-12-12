A pair of sliding teams meet when the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites as they look to break a three-game losing streak against the Aggies, who have lost eight straight. The over/under is set at 149.5 for the matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Corbett Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina Central -4.5 149.5

North Carolina Central Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, North Carolina Central and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 total points.

North Carolina Central has had an average of 144.7 points in its games this season, 4.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Eagles' ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

North Carolina Central lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Eagles have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -200 moneyline set for this game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for North Carolina Central.

North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina Central 4 44.4% 73.5 141 71.3 161.2 136.3 N.C. A&T 6 75% 67.5 141 89.9 161.2 144.8

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

The Eagles average 16.4 fewer points per game (73.5) than the Aggies allow (89.9).

North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina Central 5-4-0 0-0 5-4-0 N.C. A&T 4-4-0 4-4 6-2-0

North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Central N.C. A&T 13-1 Home Record 8-5 4-10 Away Record 4-10 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 82.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

