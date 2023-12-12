North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Corbett Sports Center. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 18.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camian Shell: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|North Carolina Central AVG
|North Carolina Central Rank
|293rd
|68.3
|Points Scored
|75.6
|174th
|362nd
|93.2
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|121st
|362nd
|23.7
|Rebounds
|32.3
|218th
|344th
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|123rd
|119th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|7.4
|188th
|255th
|12.0
|Assists
|13.5
|167th
|58th
|10.0
|Turnovers
|11.3
|140th
