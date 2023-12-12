The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) host the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) after winning four straight home games. The Wolfpack are double-digit favorites by 19.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 163.5.

NC State vs. UT Martin Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -19.5 163.5

NC State Betting Records & Stats

Just one of NC State's eight contests has gone over 163.5 points.

The average total in NC State's games this season is 150.3, 13.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Wolfpack have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

UT Martin (2-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 21.4% less often than NC State (4-4-0) this year.

NC State vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 163.5 % of Games Over 163.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 1 12.5% 80.3 167.3 70.0 150.2 146.6 UT Martin 4 57.1% 87.0 167.3 80.2 150.2 153.2

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

The Wolfpack average only 0.1 more points per game (80.3) than the Skyhawks allow (80.2).

When NC State scores more than 80.2 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

NC State vs. UT Martin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 4-4-0 2-1 5-3-0 UT Martin 2-5-0 0-1 5-2-0

NC State vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State UT Martin 15-2 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 4-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.4 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

