NC State vs. UT Martin: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. UT Martin matchup.
NC State vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
NC State vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|UT Martin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-19.5)
|163.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|NC State (-19.5)
|162.5
|-4000
|+1400
NC State vs. UT Martin Betting Trends
- NC State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Wolfpack and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of eight times this season.
- UT Martin has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this year.
- Skyhawks games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this year.
NC State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- NC State is 62nd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (80th).
- With odds of +20000, NC State has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.
