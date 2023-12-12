Tuesday's game features the NC State Wolfpack (6-2) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) squaring off at PNC Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-72 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 12.

There is no line set for the game.

NC State vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

NC State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 86, UT Martin 72

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-14.0)

NC State (-14.0) Computer Predicted Total: 158.6

NC State has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while UT Martin is 2-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wolfpack are 5-3-0 and the Skyhawks are 5-2-0.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack have a +82 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 80.3 points per game to rank 73rd in college basketball and are allowing 70 per contest to rank 150th in college basketball.

NC State wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It collects 38 rebounds per game, which ranks 119th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.4 per outing.

NC State connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (199th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

The Wolfpack average 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (79th in college basketball), and allow 87.1 points per 100 possessions (119th in college basketball).

NC State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.5 turnovers per game, committing 9.6 (36th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.1 (105th in college basketball).

