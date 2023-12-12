The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Corbett Sports Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central Game Information

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

  • Landon Glasper: 18.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Camian Shell: 8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jeremy Robinson: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank
293rd 68.3 Points Scored 75.6 174th
362nd 93.2 Points Allowed 67.5 121st
362nd 23.7 Rebounds 32.3 218th
344th 6 Off. Rebounds 10 123rd
119th 8 3pt Made 7.4 188th
255th 12 Assists 13.5 167th
58th 10 Turnovers 11.3 140th

