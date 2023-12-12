Tuesday's contest features the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-8) clashing at Corbett Sports Center (on December 12) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 victory for North Carolina Central, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 77, N.C. A&T 72

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina Central (-4.4)

North Carolina Central (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

N.C. A&T has a 4-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to North Carolina Central, who is 5-4-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Aggies' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Eagles' games have gone over.

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies have been outscored by 22.4 points per game (scoring 67.5 points per game to rank 312th in college basketball while allowing 89.9 per outing to rank 363rd in college basketball) and have a -179 scoring differential overall.

N.C. A&T loses the rebound battle by 15.4 boards on average. it collects 28.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 361st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 43.5 per outing.

N.C. A&T connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents (8.9). It is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc (324th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 45.2%.

The Aggies rank 323rd in college basketball with 85.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 363rd in college basketball defensively with 114.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

N.C. A&T has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (31st in college basketball action), 1.6 fewer than the 11.1 it forces on average (261st in college basketball).

