North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Johnston County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henderson Collegiate at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosewood High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Charles B Aycock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Pikeville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Johnston High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
