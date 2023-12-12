Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Iredell County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Norman High School at Mount Tabor High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Davie County High School at North Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Olin, NC

Olin, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southview Christian School at Calvary Christian School