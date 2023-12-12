Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Sebastian Aho, Tim Stutzle and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Ottawa Senators matchup at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Hurricanes vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, who has scored 22 points in 24 games (eight goals and 14 assists).

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 4 at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 2 0 2 6

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Martin Necas is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) to the team.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 7 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2 at Jets Dec. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 0 2 2 1

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Seth Jarvis' season total of 19 points has come from nine goals and 10 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Stuetzle's six goals and 20 assists in 22 games for Ottawa add up to 26 total points on the season.

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 5 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 at Blue Jackets Dec. 1 0 0 0 2

Claude Giroux Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Claude Giroux is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 21 total points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 12 assists in 22 games.

Giroux Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 9 1 1 2 5 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 5 1 1 2 6 vs. Kraken Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 1 1 0 1 4

