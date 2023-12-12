The Carolina Hurricanes (14-12-1, riding a four-game losing streak) visit the Ottawa Senators (11-11) at Canadian Tire Centre. The contest on Tuesday, December 12 begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have a record of 4-5-1. They have scored 32 goals, while their opponents have scored 36. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (12.9% of opportunities).

Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Tuesday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Senators 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (+110)

Senators (+110) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Senators (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Senators Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 14-12-1 overall and 4-1-5 in overtime contests.

In the 10 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-4-1 record (good for 11 points).

In the four games this season the Hurricanes registered only one goal, they lost every time.

Carolina has lost all three games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Hurricanes are 14-4-1 in the 19 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 29 points).

In the 12 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 14 points after finishing 7-5-0.

In the 22 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 13-8-1 (27 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 15th 3.22 Goals Scored 3.5 5th 22nd 3.33 Goals Allowed 3.18 16th 1st 34.2 Shots 33 5th 1st 25.1 Shots Allowed 30.2 16th 16th 20.65% Power Play % 18.28% 21st 19th 79.07% Penalty Kill % 74.32% 28th

Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

