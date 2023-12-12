North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henderson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Henderson County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Henderson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Buncombe High School at North Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Henderson High School at Chase High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Forest City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Henderson High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
