North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Halifax County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roanoke Rapids High School at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.