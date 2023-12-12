If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Guilford County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Forsyth Country Day School at Wesleyan Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 12

6:45 PM ET on December 12 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northern Guilford High School at Ragsdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Jameston, NC

Jameston, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Guilford High School at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

T Wingate Andrews High School at Reidsville Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Guilford High School at Grimsley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Southwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Guilford High School at Northeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12

8:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: McLeansville, NC

McLeansville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Central High School at Dudley High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12

8:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School