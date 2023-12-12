The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (6-3) host the Hofstra Pride (6-3) after winning five home games in a row. The Blue Devils are double-digit favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Duke vs. Hofstra Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -15.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points five times.

Duke has an average total of 146.7 in its outings this year, 3.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Blue Devils' ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

Duke has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won once.

The Blue Devils have played as a favorite of -1400 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for Duke.

Duke vs. Hofstra Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 5 62.5% 80.8 161.2 65.9 134.8 145.5 Hofstra 4 57.1% 80.4 161.2 68.9 134.8 152.4

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

The Blue Devils average 80.8 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 68.9 the Pride give up.

Duke is 3-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Duke vs. Hofstra Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 3-5-0 3-2 4-4-0 Hofstra 4-3-0 0-0 2-5-0

Duke vs. Hofstra Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Hofstra 16-0 Home Record 11-2 4-6 Away Record 11-5 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.