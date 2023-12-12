The Duke Blue Devils (5-1) face the Hofstra Pride (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Hofstra Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Duke Players to Watch

Kyle Filipowski: 18.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Mark Mitchell: 12 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Jeremy Roach: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jared McCain: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Hofstra Players to Watch

Duke vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison

Duke Rank Duke AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank 41st 84 Points Scored 85.3 28th 61st 64.2 Points Allowed 71.5 193rd 139th 34.5 Rebounds 32.2 224th 227th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 7.2 303rd 119th 8 3pt Made 11.3 5th 25th 17.7 Assists 17.7 25th 17th 8.7 Turnovers 11.3 140th

