The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (6-3) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Hofstra Pride (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duke Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Pride's opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Duke shoots higher than 38.9% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Pride are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 188th.
  • The 80.8 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 11.9 more points than the Pride give up (68.9).
  • Duke is 6-2 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Duke played better at home last year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game on the road.
  • The Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.4).
  • In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Arkansas L 80-75 Bud Walton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 72-68 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte W 80-56 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/12/2023 Hofstra - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor - Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens - Cameron Indoor Stadium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.