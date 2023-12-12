North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chowan County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Chowan County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gates County High School at John A. Holmes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Edenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.