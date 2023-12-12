North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexander County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Alexander County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.
Alexander County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alexander Central High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
