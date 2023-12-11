Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Wake County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ravenscroft High School at GRACE Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11

7:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford Preparatory School at East Wake Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11

7:30 PM ET on December 11 Location: Zebulon, NC

Zebulon, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Knightdale High School at South Garner High School