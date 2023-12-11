There is high school basketball competition in Vance County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Louisburg High School at Vance County High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 11
  • Location: Henderson, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.