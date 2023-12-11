Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Sampson County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midway High School at Hobbton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11

7:30 PM ET on December 11 Location: Newton Grove, NC

Newton Grove, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton High School at Princeton High School