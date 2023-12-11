North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Richmond County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richmond County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Lee High School at Richmond Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Rockingham, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.