North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perquimans County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Perquimans County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perquimans County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northeastern High School at Perquimans High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Hertford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.