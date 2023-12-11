The Green Bay Packers (6-6) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

We give more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Packers vs. Giants

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Packers vs. Giants Insights

The Packers score just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Giants surrender (24.3).

New York averages 13.3 points per game, seven fewer than Green Bay allows (20.3).

The Packers average 34.7 fewer yards per game (329.6), than the Giants give up per outing (364.3).

New York collects 81.3 fewer yards per game (258.7) than Green Bay gives up per outing (340).

This season, the Packers rush for 31.2 fewer yards per game (104.9) than the Giants allow per contest (136.1).

This season New York racks up 107.1 rushing yards per game, 29.2 fewer than Green Bay allows (136.3).

The Packers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 19 takeaways.

New York has turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than Green Bay has forced a turnover (13) this season.

Packers Away Performance

The Packers score 23.3 points per game away from home (1.8 more than overall), and concede 21 in road games (0.7 more than overall).

The Packers pick up fewer yards away from home (324.2 per game) than they do overall (329.6), and concede more (360.5 per game) than overall (340).

The Packers accumulate 108 rushing yards per game in road games (3.1 more than overall), and concede 153.2 in road games (16.9 more than overall).

On the road, the Packers convert more third downs (44.9%) than they do overall (44%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs away from home (37%) than overall (41.4%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Los Angeles W 23-20 FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit W 29-22 FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City W 27-19 NBC 12/11/2023 at New York - ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 12/24/2023 at Carolina - FOX 12/31/2023 at Minnesota - NBC

Giants Home Performance

The Giants score 7.4 points per game at home (5.9 fewer than overall) and allow 18.2 at home (6.1 fewer than overall).

At home, the Giants accumulate fewer yards (237.8 per game) than they do overall (258.7). But they also concede fewer at home (270.6) than overall (364.3).

New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (120.4 per game) than it does overall (151.6), but it also concedes fewer at home (165.8 per game) than overall (228.3).

The Giants accumulate 117.4 rushing yards per game at home (10.3 more than overall), and give up 104.8 at home (31.3 fewer than overall).

The Giants convert fewer third downs at home (27.5%) than they do overall (30.9%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (23.2%) than overall (35.1%).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Dallas L 49-17 FOX 11/19/2023 at Washington W 31-19 FOX 11/26/2023 New England W 10-7 FOX 12/11/2023 Green Bay - ABC 12/17/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/25/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.