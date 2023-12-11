P.J. Washington's Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 119-116 win versus the Raptors, Washington totaled 11 points and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Washington, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.9 12.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 5.0 Assists -- 2.4 2.6 PRA -- 21.5 20.1 PR -- 19.1 17.5 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.7



P.J. Washington Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 13.0% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.3 per contest.

Washington is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Washington's opponents, the Heat, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.6 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked ninth in the league, conceding 111.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 43 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

The Heat allow 26.2 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 20th in the NBA, giving up 13.5 makes per game.

P.J. Washington vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 36 32 6 1 6 0 0

