How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA schedule features 13 games, including a matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic.
Today's NBA Games
The Detroit Pistons play the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers hit the road the Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDETX and BSIN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-20
- IND Record: 12-8
- DET Stats: 108.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- IND Stats: 128.4 PPG (first in NBA), 124.9 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.3 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (26.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 11.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: IND -6.5
- IND Odds to Win: -275
- DET Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 247.5 points
The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Washington Wizards
The Wizards travel to face the 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNMT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 14-7
- WAS Record: 3-18
- PHI Stats: 120.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
- WAS Stats: 116.3 PPG (10th in NBA), 125.3 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.3 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 6.4 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -11.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -700
- WAS Odds to Win: +500
- Total: 242.5 points
The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Miami Heat
The Heat look to pull of an away win at the Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSSUN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 7-13
- MIA Record: 12-10
- CHA Stats: 113.4 PPG (16th in NBA), 121.3 Opp. PPG (26th)
- MIA Stats: 112.4 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (15.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.5 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -3.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -165
- CHA Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 223.5 points
The Orlando Magic play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers look to pull of an away win at the Magic on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and BSOH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 15-7
- CLE Record: 13-9
- ORL Stats: 114.5 PPG (13th in NBA), 109.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- CLE Stats: 111.3 PPG (22nd in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.5 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -2.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -140
- CLE Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 225.5 points
The New York Knicks host the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors travel to face the Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MSG and TSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 12-9
- TOR Record: 9-13
- NY Stats: 112.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 108.7 Opp. PPG (third)
- TOR Stats: 111.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (21.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 5.4 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -4.5
- NY Odds to Win: -185
- TOR Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 220.5 points
The Atlanta Hawks take on the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets hit the road the Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and ALT2
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 9-12
- DEN Record: 14-9
- ATL Stats: 122.2 PPG (second in NBA), 122.5 Opp. PPG (27th)
- DEN Stats: 113.6 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 10.6 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.4 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 9.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -2.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -145
- ATL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 239.5 points
The Houston Rockets host the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs go on the road to face the Rockets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 10-9
- SA Record: 3-18
- HOU Stats: 110.3 PPG (26th in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- SA Stats: 110.7 PPG (25th in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.7 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.0 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -8.5
- HOU Odds to Win: -350
- SA Odds to Win: +275
- Total: 224.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves go on the road to face the Pelicans on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 12-11
- MIN Record: 17-4
- NO Stats: 113.5 PPG (15th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (19th)
- MIN Stats: 113.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 105.2 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.3 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (21.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -3.5
- NO Odds to Win: -150
- MIN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 222.5 points
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls hit the road the Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and NBCS-CHI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 15-7
- CHI Record: 9-14
- MIL Stats: 122.1 PPG (third in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (24th)
- CHI Stats: 108.4 PPG (27th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 5.2 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -10.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -550
- CHI Odds to Win: +400
- Total: 233.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Utah Jazz
The Jazz travel to face the Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 14-7
- UTA Record: 7-15
- OKC Stats: 119.7 PPG (sixth in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (13th)
- UTA Stats: 111.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 119.7 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 6.2 APG)
- UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.5 PPG, 8.6 RPG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -12.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -900
- UTA Odds to Win: +575
- Total: 232.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies play host to the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks hit the road the Grizzlies on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 6-15
- DAL Record: 13-8
- MEM Stats: 106.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (11th)
- DAL Stats: 119.9 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.1 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (31.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 8.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -2.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -140
- MEM Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 227.5 points
The Sacramento Kings take on the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets hit the road the Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 12-8
- BKN Record: 12-9
- SAC Stats: 116.4 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st)
- BKN Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.8 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (23.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -4.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -200
- BKN Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 234.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers take to the home court of the Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 11-10
- POR Record: 6-15
- LAC Stats: 113.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- POR Stats: 105.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (18.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -13.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -1000
- POR Odds to Win: +625
- Total: 220.5 points
