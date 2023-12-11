If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Iredell County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stuart W Cramer High School at South Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11

7:30 PM ET on December 11 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gray Stone Day School at Langtree Charter School