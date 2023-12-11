Take a look at the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (7-13), which currently has four players listed, as the Hornets prepare for their matchup with the Miami Heat (12-10) at Spectrum Center on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hornets head into this contest after a 119-116 win against the Raptors on Friday. Gordon Hayward scored a team-best 24 points for the Hornets in the win.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Nick Smith SG Out Ankle 4.0 0.6 0.3

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Haywood Highsmith: Out (Back), Bam Adebayo: Out (Hip), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee)

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

