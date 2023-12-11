North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Guilford County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Quality Education Academy at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.