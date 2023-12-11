North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Franklin County, North Carolina today, we've got the information.
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Louisburg High School at Vance County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Henderson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
