High school basketball action in Forsyth County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Quality Education Academy at Oak Ridge Military Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11

6:30 PM ET on December 11 Location: Oak Ridge, NC

Oak Ridge, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston Salem Christian School at Carlisle School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11

7:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Axton, VA

Axton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Parkland High School