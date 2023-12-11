North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Alamance County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Mill Academy at Woods Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Conference: Central Tar Heel 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
