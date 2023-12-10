How to Watch Winthrop vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (7-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Little Rock Trojans (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Winthrop vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Winthrop Stats Insights
- Winthrop is 4-1 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 110th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 80.4 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 79.8 the Trojans allow.
- Winthrop is 5-0 when it scores more than 79.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Winthrop scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 71 away.
- The Eagles allowed 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.
- At home, Winthrop drained 9.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (8.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37%) than away (37.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Bob Jones
|W 90-49
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 90-87
|HTC Center
|12/5/2023
|Queens
|W 88-82
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/19/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.