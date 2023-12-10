Sunday's contest that pits the Little Rock Trojans (4-5) versus the Winthrop Eagles (7-3) at Jack Stephens Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-77 in favor of Little Rock. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

The matchup has no set line.

Winthrop vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Winthrop vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 78, Winthrop 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-0.3)

Little Rock (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 154.9

Little Rock has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Winthrop, who is 2-6-0 ATS. The Trojans are 6-3-0 and the Eagles are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game, with a +130 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.4 points per game (76th in college basketball) and allow 67.4 per contest (102nd in college basketball).

Winthrop wins the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It records 32.9 rebounds per game, 195th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.0.

Winthrop makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (171st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

Winthrop has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (109th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (107th in college basketball).

