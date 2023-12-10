How to Watch the Wake Forest vs. Norfolk State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-7) will try to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Wake Forest vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans average 7.3 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (65.6).
- Norfolk State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.
- Wake Forest's record is 0-3 when it allows fewer than 58.3 points.
- The Demon Deacons average 61.0 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 56.1 the Spartans give up.
- When Wake Forest puts up more than 56.1 points, it is 2-3.
- Norfolk State is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 61.0 points.
- This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 39.6% from the field, only 0.4% higher than Spartans concede.
- The Spartans' 38.9 shooting percentage is 2.8 lower than the Demon Deacons have conceded.
Wake Forest Leaders
- Elise Williams: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (12-for-48)
- Kaia Harrison: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Malaya Cowles: 10.3 PTS, 63.1 FG%
- Alyssa Andrews: 4.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
- Alexandria Scruggs: 6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 81-57
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ JMU
|L 55-53
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/7/2023
|Charlotte
|L 69-58
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|McDonough Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
