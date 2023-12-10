The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-3) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Elon Phoenix (2-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix's 52.1 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 54.6 the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 54.6 points, Elon is 2-1.
  • UNC Greensboro is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 52.1 points.
  • The Spartans score just 3.1 fewer points per game (67) than the Phoenix allow (70.1).
  • UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
  • When Elon allows fewer than 67 points, it is 0-2.
  • The Spartans are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% higher than the Phoenix allow to opponents (40%).

UNC Greensboro Leaders

  • Ayanna Khalfani: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.1 FG%
  • Jayde Gamble: 11.9 PTS, 3 STL, 43.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
  • Khalis Cain: 7.3 PTS, 8 REB, 56.5 FG%
  • Isys Grady: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
  • Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%

UNC Greensboro Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Gardner-Webb W 64-47 Greensboro Coliseum
11/29/2023 Coastal Carolina W 65-59 Greensboro Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ North Carolina L 81-66 Carmichael Arena
12/10/2023 Elon - Greensboro Coliseum
12/14/2023 North Carolina Central - Greensboro Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate - G.B. Hodge Center

