Sunday's game that pits the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-3) against the Elon Phoenix (2-6) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Greensboro, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Spartans lost their last outing 81-66 against North Carolina on Wednesday.

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 65, Elon 57

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

On November 29, the Spartans picked up their signature win of the season, a 65-59 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 240) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Spartans are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

UNC Greensboro has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the country.

UNC Greensboro 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 240) on November 29

63-60 on the road over Radford (No. 339) on November 18

61-30 at home over South Carolina State (No. 340) on November 11

64-47 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 26

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Ayanna Khalfani: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.1 FG% Jayde Gamble: 11.9 PTS, 3 STL, 43.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

11.9 PTS, 3 STL, 43.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Khalis Cain: 7.3 PTS, 8 REB, 56.5 FG%

7.3 PTS, 8 REB, 56.5 FG% Isys Grady: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans average 67 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while giving up 54.6 per outing (34th in college basketball). They have a +112 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Spartans are scoring 71.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 61.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, UNC Greensboro is ceding 41.4 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 71.

