How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) will try to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (5-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- The Spartans make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- UNC Greensboro is 6-0 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 220th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix sit at 192nd.
- The Spartans put up only 2.3 more points per game (79.9) than the Phoenix allow (77.6).
- UNC Greensboro is 5-0 when scoring more than 77.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Greensboro posted 76.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Spartans gave up 4.1 fewer points per game (61.9) than in away games (66.0).
- In home games, UNC Greensboro sunk 0.5 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (35.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|UIC
|W 58-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|William Peace
|W 88-56
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 87-85
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Elon
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/19/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.