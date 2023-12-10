Sunday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) matching up with the Elon Phoenix (5-4) at 4:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 83-71 victory, as our model heavily favors UNC Greensboro.

The matchup has no set line.

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 83, Elon 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. Elon

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Greensboro (-11.9)

UNC Greensboro (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 154.3

UNC Greensboro's record against the spread so far this season is 3-3-0, while Elon's is 3-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Spartans are 6-0-0 and the Phoenix are 6-1-0.

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.9 points per game (86th in college basketball) and give up 70.4 per outing (169th in college basketball).

UNC Greensboro grabs 32.5 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball) while conceding 30.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by two boards per game.

UNC Greensboro hits 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.9 (18th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8.

The Spartans score 104 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball), while allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions (232nd in college basketball).

UNC Greensboro wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing nine (19th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.1.

