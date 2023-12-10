When Tommy Tremble takes the field for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 14 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tremble will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tommy Tremble score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Tremble has also contributed with 13 receptions for 84 yards and three TDs. He's been targeted 16 times, resulting in 8.4 yards per game.

Tremble has registered a touchdown catch in three of eight games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Tommy Tremble Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 7 0

Rep Tommy Tremble with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.